Work from Home Mandatory for all EPFL Workers

A notice has been issued in the EPFL campus which now requires the staff, from the directors and managers to janitors, to work remotely until any further update on the notice. No one is to be allowed on the EPFL campus except for the employees who need to be in the campus and are granted with an exception for the same by the DSPS.

The rapid spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus has caused the authorities to take such a measure for the safety of the people. It has been recorded that the cases of coronavirus in Switzerland are almost doubling every two days jeopardizing the lives of many.

The President, Martin Vetterli has called for this measure and expects responsibility from the people and wants them to be in solitary and safety. “Right now, we all have an extremely crucial role to play in saving the lives of our people and ourselves and giving our body and health system a chance to take care of this emergency situation. We mustn’t hesitate for an instant: stay home!” he said.

The schools are to be closed from tomorrow in Vaud and along with those, Campus Biotech, Microcity, EPFL Valais-Wallis and EPFL Fribourg, the EPFL expects these parts of the campus mainly to be closed and the employees working at the place must take care of their family members and friends and themselves by staying indoors. If there are any kind of professional emergencies and priorities to be carried out, should thought of twice and reassessed. Heads at the EPFL are known to be lenient and hence, these priorities must be first discussed with the heads of the respective departments.

There shall be further notice issued on this matter as of when can the employees resume their work at the campus. Until then, it is expected for everyone to stay inside of their houses and keep themselves and the loved ones safe.