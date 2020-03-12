WHAT WILL THE AUSTRALIAN AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY DO IN 2020?

Highlights:

Automobile industry conditions in the Australian Market.

According to one industry executive the market conditions are going to be tough and the sales had also become stagnant and hike in the prices are all set to take effect in the Australian Automobile industry in the year 2020.

According to Michael Bartsch (Managing Director, Volkswagen Australia), Australia’s vehicle market will face familiar challenges like increase in the prices and a possible recovery later in the year 2020.

For the sales of the cars in the country, 2019 is marked as one of the toughest years ever for the automotive market, comparing it with the Global Financial Crisis of the late nineties.

According to Bartsch in the coming year of 2020 will be a mix of good and bad things both which may point to some of the similar variables along with the uncontrollable like draughts, and the fire that took place in the country and also because of the corona virus.

It is expected that the banks will start getting tired of the restrictive word they have created for themselves along with the credit squeeze.

Bartsch also noted that the models which include the Mazda3 that which has experienced a downfall in the sales percentage in the year 2020 has already started to impact the prices for the year 2020.

The downfall in the percentage of the sales of the mazda3 clearly shows that how price sensitive the automobile market is. In the current year 2020, all the automobile companies will be focusing on the sales percentage and the high price factor of the cars.