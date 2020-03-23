Virtual Restaurant Market is all set to boom with a healthy CAGR Value by 2028|Key Players:- UberEats, virtualrestaurant.com, KFC

Virtual restaurants are often known as ghost restaurants meaning they don’t really exist—well not in the traditional brick-and-mortar sense. Instead, virtual restaurants offer a delivery-only dining experience; capitalizing on powerful new technology to connect consumers to kitchens and orchestrate the most efficient ordering, payment and delivery processes.

This concept is beneficial for food delivery platforms as they can save costs and focus more on product development and data analysis to identify and offer the most popular cuisines in specific areas.

Virtual Restaurant Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Uber Eats,

virtualrestaurant.com,

KFC

UberEats has already transformed a sushi restaurant ‒ Rice Cafe ‒ into Poke Cafe, a virtual restaurant serving Hawaiian poke bowls.

