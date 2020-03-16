Virtual Reality Market to proclaim a thriving growth in forthcoming period by 2025| Key Players: Samsung, Google, Valve, Koncept VR, VOXELUS, SubVRsive, Panedia Pty Ltd, WEMAKEVR, 360 Labs, MATTERVR

Virtual Reality a three-dimensional, computer-generated environment that will be explored and interacted with by an individual. That person becomes a part of the virtual world or is immersed within that environment and, is in a position to control objects or perform a series of actions. computer game devices depend upon System-on-a-chip (SoC) integration for correct function, that the manufacturing cost is sort of high and acts as a market challenge. However, with advancements in technology, there has been the event of fully immersive technology. Moreover, R&D activities are vital in developing cost-effective VR & SoC integration in manufacturing and are likely to supply various opportunities over the approaching years.

Report Consultant has recently published an intensive market study on virtual reality which reveals that the global virtual reality market is expected to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of +35% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. MRFR has additionally found that the market is expected to generate revenue which exceeds USD 100 Bn by the end of 2025.

