Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Advancement in Networking Technologies Encourage Growth, Key Players (AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc.)

The Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is a consumer-oriented market in which businesses strive to provide a firm yet flexible range of products and services that cater to the diverse variety of its consumers.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is a recently published report by Report Consultant that focuses on several characteristics of the market and gives relevant statistics enabling readers to understand the current market trends, financial structure, technological growth and the diverse range of tactics implemented by the market players to thrive in this industry.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is projected to grow at +36% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Growing demand for flexible and elastic networks, increasing smartphone penetration, the rising variety of LTE subscribers has augmented the penetration and growth of Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Globally. An increasing need for savings in capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx), the adoption of virtual evolved packet core solutions by enterprises is increasing. Growing consumer demand for top-speed data networks for reliable connectivity and mobility has augmented the demand for virtual evolved packet core solutions. The various advancements in networking trade like 5G, LTE and VoLTE are expected to boom the demand for the market.

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation:

According to the report, the market is segmented by means of Application, type, region and Key players.

Application: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

Type: Solution, Services

North America and Europe hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players: Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks and ng4T GmbH

The report gives a forecast of upcoming Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market trends and provides sufficient data to support the same. It brings forth some essential aspects that drive this industry and aids the businesses in identifying its potential drawbacks. Moreover, it shows relevant data that can be utilized to develop a method to survive the adversities due to a prospective shortcoming.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and revenue by regions

Chapter 4. Sales and revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

