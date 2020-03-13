Virgin Money seeks help from Deloitte Digital for digital bank launch

A digital bank in Australia is being set up by Virgin Money. Swiss financial software firm Temenos has been appointed to bring the essential banking platform for the new bank. Deloitte Digital has been nominated to leader and provision the build and roll-out procedure.

The CEO of Virgin Money Australia Greg Boyle, company is positioned uniquely to efficiently compete in the Australian market with competitor and incumbent banks. As stated, he believes in building on the current relationships with more than 200,000 loyal clients and a home loan portfolio which has quickly grown to $3 billion.

Virgin Money is the financial services support of global firm Virgin Group which is owned by Richard Branson. The company provides facilities in amount of financial services areas ranging from savings accounts and pensions to commercial accounts and mortgages.

The firm aims to take advantage of Australia’s vibrant financial technology (FinTech) scene and growing leaning of customers for such services to successfully settle its way into the retail banking market. They also aim to build an industry-leading digital bank that will be simple and profitable. As committed to appreciating the customers by providing a seamless and end-to-end experience across all the channels.

The financial services giant has brought two groups in the banking space along with them to benefit it to realise its vision. The IT banking organization will be developed by Temenos and after go-live with the firm will also deliver Software as service capabilities.

Temenos is a Geneva based banking software firm that delivers FinTech and digital banking results to more than 3,000 clients across the globe. The client base includes 41 of the world’s top 50 banks and distances banks in the retail, corporate, microfinance domains and private among others. As a total, Temenos eases online banking for more than 500 million clients.

The digital consulting arm of Deloitte Consulting, Deloitte Digital will in the meantime benefit design and shape the Temenos solution and supportive apps and deliver broader project management and digital transformation services. The company will also provide support with risk and regulatory topics to confirm the bank is fully adaptable with local banking regulations.