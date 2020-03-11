UNSW hydrogen storage technology to launch community solar farm

The world-first application for hydrogen energy storage technology which is developed at UNSW Sydney will be installed in Manilla in the regional town which is established for one of Australia’s major community influenced solar farms. The storage placement will be sponsored by NSW government funding that has awarded seven solar and battery community projects.

With more than $15 million in funding from the state government’s Regional Community Energy Fund was declared on Tuesday to help regional groups in New South Wales to take control of their energy bills and profit from the financial chances accessible by the energy transition. The projects will unlock nearly 17.2 MW in electricity generation and about 17.9 MW/39.3 MWh of energy storage, accelerate approximately $36 million in the private investment.

Six projects will be installed, four of the projects will collate with battery storage and one of the projects will deliver a shared community battery scheme. 5 MW Bayron Bay Solar Farm; 500 the Goulburn Community Dispatchable Solar Farm including 1.2 MW of solar PV and 400 kW / 800 kWh of battery storage; 1 MW Haystack Solar Garden; Orange Community Renewable Energy Park with a 5 MW solar farm and up to 5 MW / 5 MWh of battery storage; and a 1 MW / 2MWh battery, Gloucester Community Solar Farm; are the names of the projects which will be installed under Enova Community’s Shared Community Battery Scheme.

The plan for the Manilla solar farm was announced in December as one of the first 30 community solar creativity to be set rolling out across regional Australia.