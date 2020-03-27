Unexpected growth Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with top company analysis like Berry Genetics , BGI , Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Forecast 2020

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report consists of a sophisticated executive summary and includes snapshots that provide information on the various sectors of the market. The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of +13.5% during the forecast period.

It also provides global market intelligence and data analysis for segments based on test type, application, technology, end user and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of the drivers and constraints of markets and opportunities is provided in the Overview section. This section also consists of a competition matrix and company profile along with a business overview to understand the competitive environment in the market.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market has been growing steadily over the last decade, and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period (2019-2025). It will also be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, abundant raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the direct and indirect developments in the market.

Key players:

Berry Genetics , BGI , Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings , Agilent Technologies, Inc. , Illumina, Inc , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , NATERA, INC. , PerkinElmer Inc , Eurofins LifeCodexx AG , IGENOMIX.

Market by Key Product Type:

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Market by Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)

Market by Key Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U,K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast

Finally, all aspects of the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

