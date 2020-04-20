Trending Report on Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast 2020-2028| Prominent Players Abbott, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Instrumentation Laboratory

The prevalence of a variety of chronic and infectious diseases such as heart disease, hepatitis, cancer, gastrointestinal tract, respiratory and sexually transmitted diseases is increasing, playing a pivotal role in the growth of the worldwide Point of Care Diagnostics market share. In addition, changes in lifestyle patterns can lead to a variety of health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, requiring nursing diagnostics for diagnosis and monitoring.

Key Players of Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

Abbott, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Quidel, Chembio, Sekisui Diagnostics, Nova, EKF Diagnostics, AccuBioTech, Trinity Biotech

A new informative report titled as the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market has recently published in the extensive repository of Report Consultant. The global research is often attributed to several applicable business strategies to enlarge the businesses. Additionally, it offers a comparative study of key players along with their business frameworks to understand global competition among those.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to generate revenue +30 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period 2020-2028.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Product: Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products, Other POC Products

By Platform: Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Immunoassays

By Mode: Prescription-based Testing, OTC-based Testing

By End Users: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care

By Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. Among these Asia Pacific and North America will attract the attention of all suppliers in the market.

It also offers a comparative study of the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to understand the difference in performance among global competitors. Also, it represents how those competitors competing against each other’s to drive the businesses rapidly. This publication includes market segmentation such as applications, end-users, and geography. Researchers present informative data in a clear and professional manner. Historical growth rate, as well as forecasted rate, is also mentioned in the report.

