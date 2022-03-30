Today, Wednesday, the dollar begins to appreciate

Today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Dollar quotes $ 19,8507 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. The spot Interbank dollar closed at $ 19,9518 on Tuesday, according to a recent report by Banksyco.

According to economist Gabriella Siller, the peso will start the session at 0.45% or 9.1 cents, trading at around 19.89 pesos against the dollar, with the exchange rate hitting a high of 19.9846 and a low of 19.8810. The value of the peso coincides with the general weakness of the dollar.

Dollar value of Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 19.9518 – Sell: $ 19.9518

: Buy $ 19.9518 – Sell: $ 19.9518 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.66 – Sell: $ 21.40

: Buy: $ 20.66 – Sell: $ 21.40 Panamex : Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24

: Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24 Pancamer: Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24

Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24 Panorde: Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25

Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25 Scotiabank: Purchase: $ 18.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Purchase: $ 18.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 IXE: Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25

Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25 Pagio Bank: Purchase: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.50

Purchase: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.50 Monex: Purchase: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.45

Purchase: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.45 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $ 19.10 – Sales: $ 20.09

Purchase: $ 19.10 – Sales: $ 20.09 Inferno: Purchase: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.60

Purchase: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.60 Santander: Buy: $ 18.92 – Sell: $ 20.43

Buy: $ 18.92 – Sell: $ 20.43 Intercom: Buy: $ 19.53 – Sell: $ 20.55

Buy: $ 19.53 – Sell: $ 20.55 Panreggio: Purchase: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 20.60

As for Bitcoin, it is currently down $ 47,142.0 in real time.

Referring to EuroThis is referred to as $ 22.15 pesos for $ 26.15 pesos. Pound sterling Overall average.

