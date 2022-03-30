Today, Wednesday, the dollar begins to appreciate

Today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Dollar quotes $ 19,8507 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. The spot Interbank dollar closed at $ 19,9518 on Tuesday, according to a recent report by Banksyco.
According to economist Gabriella Siller, the peso will start the session at 0.45% or 9.1 cents, trading at around 19.89 pesos against the dollar, with the exchange rate hitting a high of 19.9846 and a low of 19.8810. The value of the peso coincides with the general weakness of the dollar.
Dollar value of Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 19.9518 – Sell: $ 19.9518
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.66 – Sell: $ 21.40
- Panamex: Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24
- Pancamer: Buy: $ 19.34 – Sell: $ 20.24
- Panorde: Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $ 18.00 – Sale: $ 21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $ 18.85 – Sale: $ 20.25
- Pagio Bank: Purchase: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.50
- Monex: Purchase: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.45
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $ 19.10 – Sales: $ 20.09
- Inferno: Purchase: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.60
- Santander: Buy: $ 18.92 – Sell: $ 20.43
- Intercom: Buy: $ 19.53 – Sell: $ 20.55
- Panreggio: Purchase: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 20.60
As for Bitcoin, it is currently down $ 47,142.0 in real time.
Referring to EuroThis is referred to as $ 22.15 pesos for $ 26.15 pesos. Pound sterling Overall average.
