The US asked Australia to stretch its Step-Up Policy to South East Asia

US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr urged Australia to team with the South-East Asian region as a part of its step-up policy expansion. This policy is meant for Australia to build relations with its neighborhood.

In the next round of AUSMIN (Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations), the enhancement of the Pacific Step-up looked upon in the Pacific Island. He said, ” If the security and prosperity enjoyed by our countries and the region is to continue, this is a competition that we must win,” and said new strategic competition persists and the private sector plays a pivotal role to ensure the prosperity and stability.”

Foreign Minister of Australia, Marise Payne, on The USA visit, to meet her counterpart Mike Pompeo, said Australia already has its significant presence in Indo- Pacific region. And they are engaged at all levels to southeast- Asian neighbors keeping in mind ASEAN as the central part of the Indo-pacific region.

She further added that their partnership with South-East Asia is rich, varied looking at Indonesia -Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which has ASEAN as the core.

Senator Payne explained the alignment of Indo –Pacific strategies and working with the US together as Blue Dot Network announced at East Asia Summit to bring the healthy and prosperous partnership within the two states.

However, there are still few links missing in Indo-Pacific Plan to make it a success, and so Australia has to rework on that. Senator Penny Wong mentioned that the growing Pacific Step-Up is coming at the cost of South-East Asia step-down, and to maximize the Australian influence in the South-East Asian region is the most important thing now.