The Indian Ocean puts Australia’s weather in turmoil, says researchers

The research done by WHOI(Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) shows that scientists have observed a distinct change in the surface temperature of the Indian Ocean pushing eastern Australia’s climate to hot and dry conditions.

The Australian National University and ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes have carried a research work in which they have studied climate variation and risk associated with management at the Indian Ocean.

The research led by Nerilie Abram about the Indian Ocean Dipole says it is the key reason for severe drought and record high temperature. He is the researcher from Research School of Earth Sciences and the Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes at ANU. He further says that last year marked a big event, known as positive Indian Ocean Dipole. It killed the source of Australia’s winter and spring rainfall and made way for extremely hot and dry climatic conditions, which further caused the disastrous fires that devastated Australia. This dipole is also brought floods in East Africa, changes in Indian monsoons, and droughts and wildfires in Indonesia. All of these events were unnatural and caused trouble in the year 2019 to all the mentioned countries, one of WHOI climate scientist, Caroline Ummenhofer said.

These events are the cause of greenhouse gas emissions, which may arise if not stopped on time. In the research, the team of scientists across the world took down the coral records of the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean for the reconstruction of Indian Ocean Dipole and noted the variations in the data of the last millennium.

Abram quoted few interesting facts about these events said these events are one of a kind and the scientists’ recorder only 10 such events since the year 1240, but for the last 60 years, the recorded events are 4.

Ummenhofer concluded that the detailed information about Indian Dipole and its coral records of centuries, helps them understand the working of the Indian Ocean with ENSO in the Pacific, which will be beneficial for the countries in the rim of Indian Ocean and will help in avoidance of future risks.