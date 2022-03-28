The front system can make it rain this Sunday

This Sunday, the National Meteorological Office (Onmate) Light rain in some parts of the Dominican TerritoryFruit of a pre-system located in western Haiti.

According to the company, there will be moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on this day in the Northwest, North, Southwest, Cordillera Central and border provinces.

In large Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature is 29? C and 31? C, and the minimum temperature is 20? C and 22? C.

Due to the gorge located in the eastern part of the country, the agency maintains seven provinces with weather warnings. Cautionary provinces: Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega and Monte Cristi. Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguezte, Crist Vegaiguezte.

Tomorrow, Monday, the weather will continue with significant changes, with an increase in rain, thunderstorms and winds in most parts of the country, especially in the northwest, north and southwest until late at night, in the central and border region of Cordillera.