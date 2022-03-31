The former lottery executive conspired to defraud the banks

Louis Michel Dysent, a former executive of the National Lottery, created the conditions for fraudulent activities in the state agency under investigation in the course of “Operation 13”.

Descent set up a corporate network to fraudulently steal money from the owners of banks, corporations and casino lenders in the national region, using the condition of the director of the National Lottery, according to a formal allegation by the Attorney General’s Office.

Moreover, as always in the indictment, the defendant undertook fraudulent maneuvers “with public servants under his guidance,” fraud, foreclosure, extortion of the company he directed.

Descent “created the necessary communication and internal facilities, so that within the area of ​​control and command liability, fraudulent maneuvers were carried out, all at the operational level with his former employer and inseparable partner, the accused William. Lisandro Rosario Ortiz Uses Arvelo (NASA or Nazareth).

In addition, as director of the lottery, Descent exposes that he “conspired with several defendants to obtain economic resources from the assets of the owners of the national lottery banks.”

Complicit case

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the defendants in the conspiracy were Valentina Rosario Cruz, presenter of the draw; The blind man who took part in the competition was Miguel Arseno Magia Rodriguez; Carlos Berriquette, Lottery Technical Support; The driver of the company is Rafael Mesova and the supervisor is Jonathan Augusto Bree Ovalles.

Similarly, he points out that Dicent is associated with his former employer and “current partner”, William Licandro Rosario Ortiz, former chairman of the National Lottery Banks (Fenabanga); With Eladio Batista Valerio (El Gago); Leonidas’ Medina Arvello (NASA) allegedly defrauded defendants Rosario Cruz, Majia Rodriguez, Perigu பெre Perez Mesa Nova, Priya Ovalles and Medina Arvello in exchange for their involvement in a fraud attempt. National Lottery on May 1, 2021 by Shake No. 6066.

Extrudables

Defendant Leonidas Medina Arvelo, who is responsible for moving the diverted resources, and Rosario Ordis, have been asked to surrender and part of the diverted resources, due to the actions of the Ministry of Public Works, did not reach the Dominican Republic, file details.

“Through this behavior, it is clear that the defendants have been involved in previous crimes such as bribery, collusion with officials, fraud and influence, because it is not possible for the defendants to act fraudulently without being government officials, and therefore contributed to the behavior they exhibited.

The main allegations against Descent, the author of the Association of Criminals, as formally referred to in Articles 265 and 266 of the Penal Code; The author who committed fraud against the state under Article 405; Author of the Coalition and Antagonism of Officers referred to in Sections 123, 124, 166, 167, 174 and 175.

In addition to being the author of Active Bribery referred to in Articles 448-06 and Articles 179 and 180 of the Dominican Penal Code and Articles 3, Nos. 1, 2 and 3, Articles 3 and 5 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. 3, Articles 4 Nos. 9 and 10 and Articles 8 Nos. 1 and 5 and Articles 9 Nos. 2 and 4 Act 155-17 Money Laundering and Terrorism (Money Laundering, Figurehead, Worst Situations of Money Laundering).

Learn more

Meanwhile, Rosario Ordiz, Medina Arvello, Rosario Cruz, Majia Rodriguez, Priya Ovalles, Bertomo Peralta, Mesa Nova, Periguit Perez, Santiago Torrebio and Batista Valerio carried out the crime with the National 606 lorry number 606. The first prize associated with Polus No. 13.

In addition, most of these defendants have been charged with criminal association, fraud against the state, bribery and money laundering.

So far, Descent and Rosario Ordiz and Batista Valerio have been serving in custody.

Valentina Rosario Cruz, Jonathan Priya, Carlos Berriquet and Felipe Santiago Torrebio are under house arrest.

In addition, Edison Manuel Pertomo Perralda and Miguel Majia Rafael Mesa have regular presentations and are prevented from leaving the country.

Fugitive Leonidas Medina Arvelo (Nazareth) is also involved in the case.