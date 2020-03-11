Tesco to give up on businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for US$10.6b

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco is selling its business in Malaysia and Thailand. Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand group entities will be purchasing Tesco for an enterprise value of US$ 10.6billion.

The Tesco group said that it will return US$ 6.6 billion which is 5 billion pounds to shareholders after agreeing to sell its business in Malaysia and Thailand. The disposal will include Tesco’s entire shareholding in Tesco Stores (Thailand) Ltd, Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and will simplify the Tesco group, enabling a stronger focus on its retail business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Central Europe.

The companies under the Charoen Pokphand group are C.P. Retail Development Company Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Holding Co. Ltd, CP All PLC and C.P. Merchandising Co., Ltd. Tesco said the contract is conditional on the approval of its shareholders and regulatory approvals in Thailand and Malaysia, which is expected in the second half of the year 2020.

The contract’s completion will mean Tesco’s only overseas operations apart from Ireland would be its central European division consisting of stores in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Tesco’s Chief Executive, Dave Lewis said this sale releases material value and allows them to further simplify and focus the business as well as return significant value to the shareholders.