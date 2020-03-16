Study reveals babies know grammar at eight months

Even before babies said their first word, babies master the grammar basics of their mother tongue.

Thus eight year old French infants are able to distinguish function words, for instance, articles (the) personal pronouns (she) or prepositions (on).

Functors are frequently used because there are fewer and they are placed much before content words in language such as English and French. Experiments were done by researchers from Integrative Neuroscience and Cognition Center (CNRS) with 175 eighth month old babies using simple artificial language, showed these babies understood functors which were more frequent and came much before content words in their mother tongue.

Babies listened to 4-minute recording in simple artificial language. Babies preferences were evaluated by observing how long they looked at visual displays associated with grammar words.