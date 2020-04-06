Skyrocketing Growth for Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market with CAGR of +48% in Forecasted Period 2020-2027 with Key Players like NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS

Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform manufacturing tasks like visual inspection, predictive maintenance, and even assembly. AI algorithms can also be used to optimize manufacturing supply chains, helping companies anticipate market changes. AI is extensively used and is slowly impending in the manufacturing sector, facilitating the industrial Automation. AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Market Research Inc has come up with a new research report from its sequence titled as Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing. The report creates a solid groundwork for all users who are considering to enter the global market in terms of market trends, opportunities, obstacles, and competitive landscape analysis. This provides a deep and widespread vision of this market to all users who are looking forward to inflate their business profiles in any phase.

The market research report has predicted that the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market share to grow with +48% CAGR in forecasted period 2019-2025.

Major Key player:

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

General Vision (US)

GE (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2025, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For product type segment

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Cybersecurity

Industrial Robots

Reclamation

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does as such by means of top to bottom subjective bits of knowledge, chronicled information, and unquestionable projections about market size. The projections highlighted in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research techniques and suspicions. Thusly, the examination report fills in as a storehouse of investigation and data for each feature of the market, including however not restricted to: Regional markets, innovation, types, and applications.

Key Insight:

Industry Value Chain

Region

Historical and Future Market

Supply and Demand

Price and Cost

Drivers and Challenges

Key Vendors

Table of Content

1.Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Overview and Scope

2. Classification of Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing by Product Type, Market Share by Type

3. Global Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application

4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Status and Prospect

5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate

6. Global Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin

7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

