Six human heads found on roof of vehicle in Chilaw, southern Mexico | News Universe Latin America

Six The heads and remains of human bodies were found On the main road in a vehicle this Thursday Silpa MunicipalityIn the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.
According to police reports, a vehicle with human remains was reported in the bustling Boulevard Eucaria Apreza in the city hall on Thursday morning. And very close to these, the blanket with a message Would be associated with organized crime.
The report goes on to say: “The sale, consumption, smuggling, charging and theft of apartments in Chilaw are strictly prohibited.”
It is a gray vehicle with the license plates of the neighboring state of Mexico, with six human heads placed on its roof. Inside the car were bags containing human remainsIndirectly associated with beheaded people.
The area was besieged when the first procedures of collecting bodies were carried out in front of hundreds of commuters.
Later, the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office reported Initiation of investigation into gruesome murder Disadvantage for six people.
He explained that the bodies had not been identified and had been transferred by staff from the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) to their facility located in the state capital, Silpansingo.
Violence in Guerrero will not rest
For more than a decade, The Criminal violence is rampant in the aboriginal municipality Due to the conflict between organized crime groups seeking to maintain control of the region, it is considered a key point for drug production and trafficking.
During the last government Enrique Pena Nieto And current Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Control measures have been announced Violence in many states of Mexico It has killed hundreds of people and gone missing, with no end in sight yet.
Under the orders of Andres Manuel Lopez O’Brien, Mexico recorded 34,690 homicides in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020, with Mexico recording 33,315 homicides in 2021, two years after the worst in its history.
In the first two months of the year, the country accumulated 4,697 intentional homicides, of which 201 were in Guerrero.