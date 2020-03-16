Schools Remain Open amid Corona Virus in Australia

Highlights:

Schools will remain open in Australia

Schools are less risky than other public gatherings

Schools in Australia will remain open nationally in Australia despite of all the government restrictions on the aspects such as travel, conferences, gathering, etc. due to the spread of the corona virus. But the government of Australia has announced new social distancing measures for schools to remain open in New South Wales.

Mark Scott, secretary of the NSW department of education said that other events like travel, concerts, assemblies and excursions would be cancelled for limiting the exposure of corona virus. Mark Scott also said “Schools have been a focus of the community and the government as the impact of the virus have developed globally”.

Despite of the other new measures to contain the spread of the corona virus, the widespread closures of schools would not take place, said by the prime minister of Australia Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia also said taking children out the schools and then putting them back in the community which is even broader will increase the risk for the children’s ability to potentially engage with the corona virus.

Closure of schools are inevitable and the state and territory departments are planning the schools closure by encouraging the schools to adopt and prepare online learning resources.

Four schools in NSW and three schools in Victoria has been closed already but on a temporary basis and are referred to as spot closures rather than complete shutdown.

The reason for the delay of school closures is that many healthcare essential workers would also have to stay at their home to care for their young children.

The former Australian Medical Association President Kerryn Phelps said until and unless the government has a convincing evidence, the schools can safely be kept open.