Russia and Ukraine: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suspects he drank poison during peace talks.

March 29, 2022
Sources close to the businessman said that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich experienced symptoms of suspected poisoning during peace talks in Q earlier this month.

According to reports, the owner of the English football club Chelsea, has since recovered, Pain in the eyes and ESkin scaling.

That being said Two Ukrainian peace negotiators Victims.

American Daily The Wall Street Journal The poison is suspected to have been mixed by extremists in Russia who wanted to sabotage the peace talks.

