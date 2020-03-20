Rising Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Boeing, Saab AB, Parrot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is an aircraft without a human pilot on board and a type of unmanned vehicle. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The high growth of global unmanned aerial vehicle market is on the back of rising demand for UAVs for commercial applications and increasing defense resources of developing economies. Growing applications of UAVs for various commercial purposes, like remote sensing, photo and videography, oil, gas, and mineral exploration, disaster relief, recreational uses, and other purposes, are driving the growth of the market studied. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to reach +15% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027

Boeing

Saab AB

Parrot

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Elbit Systems

AeroVironment

Lockheed Martin

This report titled as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market gives a brief about the comprehensive research and an outline of its growth in the market globally. It states about the significant market drivers, trends, limitations and opportunities to give a wide-ranging and precise data and also scrutinizes its growth in the overall markets development which is needed and expected. Additionally, it analyzes the facets that distresses the market globally, to further make an appropriate choice on its dissection.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Military Application

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

