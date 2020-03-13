Rising Demand for Sports Analytics Market 2020 | A proficient and In-Depth Research Report Covering the Growth Factors till 2027 | Profiling Players IBM, SAP, SAS, Tableau Software, Oracle, STATS LLC, Prozone, Sportingmindz

The increasing reliance on quantitative data to obtain information about competitors in sports is a predominant factor that determines the Global Sports Analytics Market. Sports associations and coaches rely heavily on data generated through sports analysis. This data can be used for a variety of purposes, including player selection, game decision making and strategy formulation before, during and after the game.

The Global Sports Analytics Market expected to expand at CAGR of +32% over the forecast period.

Today, sports analytics solutions are used in a wide range of games, including football, basketball and baseball. Real-time information about the speed reached, the marked runs, the acceleration obtained and the energy level of a player during the game helps coaches and team managers in evaluating the player’s performance in the game.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key players operating in this market space including:

IBM, SAP, SAS, Tableau Software, Oracle, STATS LLC, Prozone, Sportingmindz, TruMedia Networks, Opta.

By component, Global Sports Analytics Market segmented into:

Software

Service

By type, Global Sports Analytics Market segmented into:

On-field

Player & Team Analysis

Video Analysis

Health Assessment

Off-field

Fan Engagement

Ticket Pricing

By sport, Global Sports Analytics Market segmented into:

Football

Cricket

Baseball

Basketball

Rugby

Others

The report also summarizes the various types of the Global Sports Analytics Market. Factors that influence the market growth of a particular type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Global Sports Analytics Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Global Sports Analytics Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Sports Analytics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Sports Analytics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Sports Analytics Market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Sports Analytics Market?

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting the market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Global Sports Analytics Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Table of Contents: