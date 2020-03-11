Radiologex® to foster Auth Security for Innovative Healthcare Industry Software

Radiologex has publicized that it has joined with Trusona®, which is the revolutionary leader of password-less authentication, for its new all-inclusive software that can be used for medical doctors, healthcare professionals and healthcare companies, this week. It is the world’s first and the only, one-stop software ecosystem solely for the healthcare industry, driven by blockchain technology – and now secured by the best level of safety and security.

Radiologex management has said that its product is particularly pertinent in light of the present novel coronavirus crisis and other health emergencies where the speed, efficiency and confidentiality of communications and data transmission is supreme. Radiologex could be a real-time productivity, collaborative and knowledge resource existing via portable device-based app or via the online. Its progressive user-authentication technology and built-in KYC (Know Your Customer) contains a state-of-the-art username-less and password-less confirmation option that was advanced by Trusona – the global leader within the field that grasps a number of the biggest financial services and healthcare companies as patrons.

Radiologex is the industry’s first and only Web 3.0 solution, incorporating technologies like productivity tools; clinical information systems; medical imaging processing and storage; entire payment settlement and lending/finance systems; medical supplies, devices and equipment sales and repair services; content on demand; and a passionate online community.