Qantas admits to its high-handedness in dereliction of duty

Qantas Airways is paying back millions of dollars to hundreds of fellow employees, both belonging to administrative and corporate staff in a sweeping motion of fair play. The company has admitted that it had grossly underpaid them for several years.

An estimated 640 workers have as of now been paid $7.1 million dollars in salaries and privileges including $2miliion in retrospect by way of interest and $1000 bonuses by the airline which is caught in the middle of a rife-torn nation triggered by corona virus pandemic.

Qantas Airlines has decided to downsize its staff by almost a quarter owing to a fragile hiatus in the travel industry thanks to the corona virus outbreak that also indicated that there were in excess of 2000 employees that should have been laid-off by the company.

In pursuance of the matter, Sarah Parker, Fair Work Ombudsman had gone ahead and accepted an enforceable oath to repay the workers and this was communicated by the company to the regulator in February last year.

Going forward, Qantas has admitted to neglecting the Fair Work Act for many years and the recipients of this act of generosity are none other than the employees of Qantas Airways whose number aggregates to hundreds. Ms Parker revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Qantas executive Rob Marcolina in a moment of sympathy had to add that the airline asked to be forgiven for its high-handedness which is not in line with the general community beliefs.