Proposed state law to foster New York on clean energy

New York is the fourth most populated state in the United States and it’s the third largest economy. Many New Yorkers are worried about climate change and believe the crisis need urgent action. Now they have decided to adopt the country’s most ambitious climate targets that includes 100% carbon free electricity by the year 2040 and economy wide net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

Some of the biggest names in business have claimed that they are organizing commitments to protect our planet and their bottom line. Such commitments are significant and the government should also update their approach on this. For New York to lead the nation in renewable energy innovation, all levels of government need to start taking tangible steps to break unnecessary government logjams and resolve inconsistencies. Andrew Cuomo administration’s recent policy proposal – the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth & Community Benefit Act would do just that. Amongst other things, it unlocks the decade long backlog of large-scale renewable energy projects in New York.

It directs the public authorities and state agencies to permit and identify readily build sites to accommodate mid-sized and large renewable energy projects.