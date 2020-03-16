Product information management Market projected to a tangential growth by 2025 with Key Players xCircular, Plytix PIM, StiboSystems, Shotfarm, Talkoot

Product information management (PIM) means managing the information required to market and sell products through distribution channels. A central set of product data can be used to feed information to media such as web sites, print catalogs, ERP systems, and electronic data feeds to trading partners.

Some of the features and capabilities of Product information management Market include:

 Centralized and media-neutral data management

 High level of configuration and flexibility

 Management, maintenance, transfer and output of product information

 Management of communication, purchasing, and production data

 Preparation of data for specific target markets

Product information management Market is a software solution that effectively manages large number of products across multiple locations and sales channels. PIM customize the products and align it with the needs and expectations of the customers, reduces the time to market the product and increase product data quality.

Get Sample Copy Of this Report @:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=1837

The Product information management Market is estimated to grow from $ +4 billion in 2020 to $ +14 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of +23 and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for product information management software.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like :- xCircular, Plytix PIM, StiboSystems, Shotfarm, Talkoot, Jasper, MaPS System, Oracle, Agility Multichannel, Informatica, Adnovate, Akeneo

Product information management Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– EU

– Japan

– China

– India

– Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Product information management Market can be split into

– PC Terminal

– Mobile Terminal

For more Information:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1837

Product information management Market provides a centralized system for improving the efficiency of promotional activities. The distribution channels of business organizations are efficiently managed using product information management systems.

The integration of business intelligence applications and big data with cloud storage and consolidation of integrated vendor offerings are expected to create huge growth opportunities for the Product information management Market providers during the forecast period.