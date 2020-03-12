Portable Tools Market 2020: Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand by 2025 Including Leading Vendors- BMC, Microsoft, Symantec, IBM, JustSAMIt, Attachmate, Samanage, Scalable Software

IT Asset Management Software is a dedicated application which is used to record and track an asset throughout its life cycle, from procurement to disposal. It provides an organization with information like where certain assets are located, who is using them, how they are being utilized and details about the asset. Asset management software is used for the management of both software and hardware assets.

Top Key Players:

BMC, Microsoft, Symantec, IBM Software, JustSAMIt, Attachmate, Samanage, Scalable Software, Freshservice, Hewlett Packard, Deloitte, Spiceworks, Lansweeper, Real Asset Management, InvGate, LabTech, StacksWare, Auvik, eAbax, INSPUR, ManageEngine, Chevin FleetWave, and Atlassian.

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Segmentation by Types

Hardware Asset Management

Software Asset Management

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Segmentation by Application

Government

Pharm Medical

Bank Finance

Transportation

Energy

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table Of Content:

The Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of IT asset management (ITAM) software (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer IT asset management (ITAM) software manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global IT asset management (ITAM) software market Appendix

