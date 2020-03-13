Poject Phoenix: Boeing and BAE Systems Collaboration

Highlights

Boeing and BAE systems will work together on JP9101

This project is endorsed by the Commonwealth’s Enhanced Defence High Frequency Communications System (EDHFCS)

BAE Systems and Boeing Defence Australia will be collaborating for a joint project to develop an advanced system for communication as they executed a tender submission for the Commonwealth’s Enhanced Defence High Frequency Communications System (EDHFCS) which will be executed under Project Phoenix or Joint Project 9101.

Project Phoenix includes enhancement of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) current defence high frequency communications system (DHFCS) by the end of 2030. Boeing Australia developed and designed the DHFCS and has been consistent since it entry in 2004. BAE Systems Australia has been working on Defence’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), which utilizes the HF spectrum.Boeing plays a major part for the tender but, according to the director of its Joint Services Division, Murray Brabrook, the connection with BAE Systems Australia is in actually a partnership between the two companies.

BAE Systems Australia, which has a wide experience, is a significant subcontractor for the development of EDHFCS, but the partnership goes beyond prime and subcontractor. The high frequency technology partnership will bring additional possibilities to Defence as investment, technology and lessons will be shared in terms of DHFCS and JORN. This joint effort for the JP 9101 requirement will result in positive growth for Boeing’s agile development methodology, which has proved to be successful till date. As far as its Project Currawong (JP2072 Phase 2B) is concerned, it will comprise of 90% Australian content, including the scope of BAE Systems and Boeing Australia. This collaboration assures a long term growth for both companies in the defence sector as they lead the path towards financial growth.