Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2025 with Top Key Players- Verifone, Pax Technology, HP, Cisco, Elavon, Castles, Citixsys Americas, Touchbistro, NCR

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminals market which projected a CAGR of approximately +8.34% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

Point of Sale Terminals is a combination of software and hardware that allows retail locations to accept card payments without updating their cash registers to read cards directly. The costs of installing POS terminals vary with the size of the business and the terms from the supplier. Small merchants may have to pay rent for the terminal, as well as pay an additional per-transaction fee. The trend is away from the traditional use of just magnetic stripe reader as more options open up for mobile payments.

Top Key Players:

Verifone, Pax Technology, HP Company, Cisco Systems, Elavon, Castles Technology, Newland Payment Technology, Panasonic Corporation, Citixsys Americas, Touchbistro, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Zebra Technologies, Squirrel Systems, BBPOS.

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation by Product Type

Fixed POS Terminal

Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation by Component Type

Hardware

Software

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation by Application

Retail

Healthcare

Restaurant

Hospitality

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table Of Content:

The Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of point-of-sale (POS) terminals (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Point-of-sale (POS) terminals manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global point-of-sale (POS) terminals market Appendix

