Picture Archiving and Communications Systems Market is Booming due to Latest Key Developments | GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group

Picture archiving and communication system is a therapeutic imaging innovation utilized principally in medicinal services associations to safely store and carefully transmit electronic pictures and clinically-important reports. The utilization of PACS takes out the need to physically document and store, recover and send touchy data, movies and reports. Rather, medicinal documentation and pictures can be safely housed in off-site servers and securely got to basically from anyplace on the planet utilizing PACS programming, workstations and cell phones. Restorative imaging stockpiling innovations, for example, PACS are progressively significant as the volume of computerized therapeutic pictures develops all through the social insurance industry and information investigation of those pictures turns out to be increasingly common.

Picture Archiving and Communications Systems Market size experiencing a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Players in this Picture Archiving and Communications Systems market are:

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type:

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications:

Hard Copy Replacement

Remote Access

Electronic Image Integration Platform

Radiology Workflow Management

