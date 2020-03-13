Phone Saves Paralyzed Woman

After falling down the stairs, Beth McDermott was left paralyzed from waist down. Helpless for three days, she could save herself due to her phone. Few days ago, Beth had replaced her iPhone with Huawei Y6 due to the former’s poor battery life.

When she fall down and was knocked unconscious after hitting her head at the bottom, her Huawei Y6 phone was beside her, with 50% charge. She gained consciousness after three days but she was not able to move. With her phone, she dialed for ambulance.

Beth believes that she would have been certainly dead had she not ditched her iPhone as her iPhone would not have charge for three days. Beth says:

“It was the most horrible experience of my life, I cannot believe I’m still alive today. I was completely out for almost three days. It was a miracle in disguise this phone, especially for the price tag.”

Expressing her frustration with the battery life of iPhone 6, she said:

“Mine had a reputation for having a poor battery life and it was constantly switching off when it was charged appropriately. It was often extremely annoying as it required charging at least four times a day to keep it on. You would think Apple would put much better performing batteries in their models, especially when they cost hundreds of pounds.”

Beth felt that her Huawei phone had battery charge and this was a blessing in disguise for her. She spent one week in the hospital and she is recovering slowly.