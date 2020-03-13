Optus and James Cook University collaborate for IoT

Optus Business and James Cook University has involved a seven years connotation deal which will see the pair collaborate on Internet of Effects solutions.

This company in Optus will establish its narrowband IoT system on the 700MHz range in Cairns and Townsville, counting across JCU’s AUD30 million Cairns invention center and AUD90 million Townsville knowhow innovation complex which are now under construction.

The Telco also stated that its NB IoT scheme will be available in all capital cities and in major local areas except for Victoria from April.

JCU is determined that North Australia must not just advantage from the rapid development and acceptance of digital technology but that the region and its businesses should also take a organization role in the next stage of the digital revolution.

Moreover, Optus and JCU have found an IoT solutions group that will see Optus NB IoT network and JCU IoT research center for theoretical research come composed to deliver new answers.

They followed AU$10m co asset Optus Business made with Macquarie University to found a cybersecurity center that will deliver research, gradation programs, managerial and business short courses, expert recruiting opportunities, and consultancy facilities to the private sector and administration agencies.