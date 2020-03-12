Oliver’s Real: Food For Thought as EG Group offers 25 Million Dollars

Highlights

EG Group is the company that tried to buy Caltex Australia and is now looking forward to acquisition of Oliver’s Real Food, an Australian roadside convenience restaurant chain.

The British, EG Group has offered 25 million dollars to Oliver’s Real Food which is sort of a pocket change or a very less price in comparison to the 3.9 billion dollar bid to takeover Caltex Australia. Caltex did not accept the offer made by EG Group earlier this month. But it represents a premium percentage of almost 54 percent on a recent closing price for OLI shares.

Oliver’s Real food is showing signs of a steady recovery since Jason Gunn returned as its CEO almost a year ago, raising its bottom line revenues by 10 million dollars in the first half of FY20. The financial outcome would have been better if the summer bushfires wouldn’t have started in the first place affecting the traffic, thereby reducing the number of walk-in customers.

EG Group entered the petrol retail market of Australia in 2018 as it purchased 540 fuel convenience sites. EG Group bought these fuel sites from Woolworths Group for a price of 1.73 billion dollars, has offered a conditional, incomplete and non-binding business proposal for all OLI shares at the cost of 10 cents each. Oliver’s Real Food is currently at an advanced level of business discussions with the British group. Mohsin and Zuber Issa established the EG Group. They also operate fast food outlets and fuel stations in the US and Europe. According to business experts, this would prove to be a lucrative deal for Oliver’s as the EG Group offer bid to buy Oliver’s will be beneficial for its shareholders.