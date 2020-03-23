Oilfield Surfactants Market to Value $+1.5 billion with A CAGR of +6% by 2028: Key Players (CP Kelco Oil Field Group, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International PLC, Weatherford International)

Factors such as the increased use of CO2 oil recovery technology, the growing demand for bio-based surfactants, regulations, and non-toxicity are driving Oilfield Surfactants Market growth.

Oilfield Surfactants fields are chemical substances that effectively reduce the surface tension between a fluid and a solid or between several fluids. Oilfield Surfactant fields have various physical and chemical properties that can be exploited in the stages of drilling, production, refining, improved oil recovery, and stimulation. Applications range from asphalting dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, emulsifiers, demulsifying intermediates, oil moisturizers, paraffin inhibitors, water humectants, foaming agents and deformers.

Oilfield Surfactants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period.

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segmentation:

Application: Emulsifiers, Demulsifies, Lubricants, Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Foam Control Agents, Others

Chemistry: Anionic, Cationic & Amphoteric

Substrate: Synthetic & Bio-Based

Key Players of Oilfield Surfactants Market: CP Kelco Oil Field Group, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International PLC, Weatherford International, Stepan Company, Enviro Fluid, Rimpro-India, Evonik Industries AG, Flotek Industries and others

Regional Analysis of Oilfield Surfactants Market North America (The U.S., Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica), Europe (The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark), APAC (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong), Middle East and Africa (Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Industry outlook has been provided by illustrating some significant strategies adopted by them. The global Oilfield Surfactants market has been analyzed through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. The notable feature of this research report is, it offers proper insights into the businesses by explaining drivers, restraints, and opportunities in front of the businesses.

Key benefits of the global Oilfield Surfactants Market research report: