NSW Supreme Court To Cut Court Time

To ramp up the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the New South Wales (NSW) Supreme Court has decided to discourage lawyers from coming to court. However, this policy is not effective immediately. The new rule might apply after 23 MAR 2020.

The court is planning to roll out new measures to “minimize the need for parties to come to the court”. It may drive lawyers and parties to its online court, audiovisual links and teleconferences. The court claimed to be “carefully monitoring” advice from the Commonwealth and NSW governments and health departments about COVID-19.

Although the court has ruled out any change with regards to “no change” to criminal lists, such as bail hearings, or to jury trials that are under way, from 23 MAR 2020, the consideration would be given to conducting appeals and other hearings by telephone or audiovisual link.

The announcement said:

“Registrars presiding over preliminary hearings will do so as much as possible either by the online court, where available, or by telephone link and, in the case of contentious matters, by videolink. The parties will be required not less than three business days before their matter is listed before the registrar to jointly notify the registrar whether the matter can be dealt with by the online court, telephone, videolink or in person. They will then be given a block of time in which their matter will be heard. Cases in respect of which notification has not been given will be heard in person. Precise arrangements regarding telephone and video hearings will be provided.”

Some judges are presiding over “lists” of particular types of matters, such as the defamation list. They are also expected by NSW Supreme Court to take “a similar approach” in utilizing technology where available, “subject to specific directions given by the judge administering the list.”