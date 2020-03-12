Next-gen Projects Approved, Energy Technology to experience a New Phase

Drafts of the new energy technology projects have been approved as the Morrison Government is indeed willing to invest in the innovation in energy technology, backing of these impeccable futuristic projects has proven so.

Karen Andrews, Minister of Industry, Science and Technology said that $344,000 are being provided by the government supporting the latest, industrial collaboration projects led by the National Energy Resources Australia (NERA). The NERA is one of the six Industry Growth Centers of the Federal Government.

“These projects will prove to be examples of how Australia is capable of leading the next decade and beyond in technology innovation leveraging our industrial knowledge and encouraging the exchange of the same across sectors,” Minister Andrews said.

The first of these projects is expected to aid in the Australian remote operations, which are also known to be among the leading in the world. Machine learning along with automation will help create new markets and supporting the emerging global space industry and the energy resources at the same time.

This project will also power the recently established Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) which to determine the opportunities that can make Australia an exporter of remote operations technology. This is to be done taking into consideration Australia’s current capabilities in technology and how it can become a hub in the future.

When talking about the second project, it is believed to boost the development and delivery of the revolutionizing augmented machine vision solution, which is also world’s first. The project can evolve the energy industry and the ways to maintain devices and equipment deep underwater.