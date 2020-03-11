New Loan For Small Businesses Hit By Bushfires

The Federal Government of Australia has offered new $10,000 loan to small businesses that were hit by the Kangaroo Island, Cudlee Creek, and Adelaide Hills bushfires. The government has also assured to cut red tape to speed up access to existing financial assistance.

Hundreds of South Australians are frustrated due to long waits for grants and loan payments to be processed. Raising the concern about delay in clean-up, Mawson MP Leon Bignell said that the farmers have been “in tears” because they have been forced to stare at the rubble for so long. He said:

“I am fearful for the mental health of people on the island who are homeless and whose homes have not been cleared.”

Assuring that the Federal Government was listening to the concerns of farmers, the Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said:

“We are acting to help fire-affected communities recover and the states to expedite that recovery after these devastating fires.”

Due to all bushfires over the three-month period, businesses must have experienced a 40% drop in revenue compared to the previous year. The Federal Government is also working with State Government officials to ensure that people have greater access to concessional loans of up to $500,000 with “fewer documents and fewer security requirements”.

Mr. Littleproud said the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, which was established to lead the recovery, would work with State Governments on where the money should be directed. Small and Family Business Minister Michaelia Cash emphasized on the recovery to be led locally via support for the small businesses.