Nearly half the Australian population unhappy with their energy provider, but intend to do nothing about it

Highlight:-

49% of Australians voiced their displeasure over the quality of service

With newer providers, households can save up to $544 per year

Australians are one of the most expressive human beings on the surface of planet Earth, be it writing a review on Google or sharing what’s on their mind on Facebook, and according to a survey conducted by Mozo, Australians are very vocal about their energy service providers, nearly 49% people voiced their displeasure over the quality of service, while 25% agreed to never have reviewed their energy bills or do not intend to make a change or switch to another service provider. While 17% admitted reviewing their bills once every 2-5 years.

It is believed that the more the consumers review the bills and the more they research and switch between their providers, the happier they are with the service and product. Energy providers are in constant competition and race, thus they keep changing their pricing and plans all the time, so if a consumer doesn’t research or keep a tab on market, the chances are that they would miss out on a deal that is very suitable for their usage and finances.

The competition is cut-throat as the small and new players in the market are offering users with competitive rates, easier energy usage monitoring, transparent billing, etc. and thus the big players are forced to provide all the similar services and experience to retain their consumers, the users are left with a lot of power and thus there is nothing that can stop them from getting whatever is best for them.

There is a campaign among Australians with the slogan as “Don’t settle for good enough, with the choices of energy providers always settle with the best”. It is also proved with a little tweaking in the energy plans, households can save up to $544 per year.