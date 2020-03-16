Naval Group Awards Sub Contracts to Australia’s PMB Defence

Highlights

Australian PMB Defence and Greece based Sunlight Systems get a sub contract for main storage batteries (MSB) for Attack class submarines.

The MSBs are responsible for supplying power to the propulsion system of the submarine and to other equipment on-board the ship

PMB is a leading company in terms of high quality energy and specialised engineering solutions for Australian submarine platforms

Sunlight is a world class submarine battery designer and manufacturer with an extensive knowledge of submarines.

According to John Davis, chief executive of Naval Group Australia, the supply contract will be given to the company that represents the best commercial value, provides a technically precise design and is dedicated to the program’s Australian industry capability requirements. Naval Group will work with both companies in various streams of defence moving forward to ensure best project results and the maximum involvement of Australian industry in all aspects on the contract.

PMB’s CEO, Stephen Faulkner was overwhelmed as he stated that “PMB looks forward to applying its unique understanding of Australian submarine operations to the design and manufacture of a superior Attack Class submarine battery system. This contract supports PMB’s ongoing growth of its skilled workforce and Defence exports from its Australian facilities.” According to Greece based Sunlight’s perspective on the Australian defence Industry outline, Sunlight is committed to local manufacturing in Australia when it comes to skills and knowledge, technology transfer and such other aspects of the defence industry.

Sunlight is committed to support Australian industry as it claims to have the substantial capability to fulfill the exceeding expectations of the Commonwealth of Australia for overall built quality and endurance of the main storage batteries. New job opportunities will be created, thereby enhancing the scope of revenue increase due to the sub contracts. Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds welcomed the subcontract signing. As the MSB’s are the main power source when the submarine is submerged, the selection of PMB Australia to develop designs for this system is an important milestone in the development of Attack Class submarine program.