Mystic Aquarium: New Bill to put an end to Beluga Whale Research

Mystic Aquarium representatives have planned to affirm in counter to a bill that, they say, would exceptionally influence decades-old research conducted at the aquarium.

The chief scientist of the aquarium, Tracy Romano, has stated that the bill, being well-thought-out by the overall Assembly, would put a conclusion to their research into the marine mammal system and dynamics intimidating the sustainability of the species within the natural environment.

The aquarium studies both beluga whales within the wild and in captivity. Romano said that the research needs a sway group to be kept in captivity.

Tracy Romano also stated that prohibition on the transportation of the cetaceans in and out of the nation will bring an end to their years of research.

In order to carry on this research and continue it they need animals to be ready to move freely between facilities and to bring more animals in.

The Mystic Aquarium is presently waiting on the federal approval to import five beluga whales, whose birth happened in captivity, from Canada to their facility in Connecticut.

Representative David Michel (D), who is representing Stamford and also is sponsoring the bill said that he is not in favour of the transfer of whales and wishes to put an end to any more animals from being held in captivity. The environment committee will hold a public hearing on Friday about the bill.