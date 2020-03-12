Mooney Signs Up For Women‘s Hundred

Five new players have signed up for the Women’s Hundred. These include Australia’s T20 World Cup winners Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, and Nicola Carey. Opening batter Mooney, along with all-rounders Gardner and Carey lead Australia to victory at T20 World Cup final on Sunday in front of an audience over 86,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia defeated India by 85 runs to win the competition for a record-extending fifth time.
Now the three champions have signed deals to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s new 100-ball competition. Talking about reuniting with Australia Women coach Matthew Mott in Cardiff, Mooney said:
“I’m really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred. It looks likes it is developing into a high-quality, world-class competition. Head coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can’t wait to get out there with my new team-mates.”
Current teams playing in the Women‘s Hundred are as follows:
- Birmingham Phoenix – Amy Jones, Ash Gardner (Australia), Evelyn Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell, and Sophie Devine (New Zealand).
- London Spirit – Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Freya Davies, Hannah Jones, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, and Tammy Beaumont.
- Manchester Originals – Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), and Sophie Ecclestone.
- Northern Superchargers – Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy (Australia), Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, and Nicola Carey (Australia).
- Oval Invincibles – Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Rhianna Southby, and Tash Farrant.
- Southern Brave – Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), and Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
- Trent Rockets – Beth Langston, Elyse Villani (Australia), Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Mady Villiers, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn, and Sophie Molineux (Australia).
- Welsh Fire – Alex Griffiths, Beth Mooney (Australia), Bryony Smith, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Jess Jonassen (Australia), Katie George, Lauren Filer, Meg Lanning (Australia), and Sophie Luff.