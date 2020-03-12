Mooney Signs Up For Women‘s Hundred

Five new players have signed up for the Women’s Hundred. These include Australia’s T20 World Cup winners Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, and Nicola Carey. Opening batter Mooney, along with all-rounders Gardner and Carey lead Australia to victory at T20 World Cup final on Sunday in front of an audience over 86,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia defeated India by 85 runs to win the competition for a record-extending fifth time.

Now the three champions have signed deals to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s new 100-ball competition. Talking about reuniting with Australia Women coach Matthew Mott in Cardiff, Mooney said:

“I’m really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred. It looks likes it is developing into a high-quality, world-class competition. Head coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can’t wait to get out there with my new team-mates.”

Current teams playing in the Women‘s Hundred are as follows: