MMO Games Market witness to projected US$ +25 Billion by 2020-2028| Key Players: Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), Giant Interactive Group, NCsoft Corporation, Ankama, Nexon, Gamigo AG, Tencent Holdings

MMO Games Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Genre, Platform and Revenue Model, the MMOG market is estimated to reach US$ +25 billion by 2028 from US$ +8 billion in 2020.

A massively multiplayer online game (MMOG, or additional normally, MMO) is an online game with giant numbers of players, generally from tons of to thousands, on constant server. MMOs sometimes feature an enormous, persistent open world, though some games dissent.

The Global MMO Games Market describes associate degree in-depth study of the market aspects like current size of the business, consumer demands, futurist growth opportunities, and prevailing trends & the dynamic read of the market that has completely different perspectives this report reviews concerning the technologies, which might facilitate to scale up the growth of the companies within the close to future.

Top vendors of MMO Games Market:

Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), Giant Interactive Group, NCsoft Corporation, Ankama, Nexon, Gamigo AG, Tencent Holdings, Jagex Games Studio, Sony Online Entertainment, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Riot Games, Valve Corporation, Wargaming.net, NetEase Inc, Perfect World Entertainment, Shanda Interactive Entertainment

Market segment by Product Type :-

MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)

MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)

MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)

Market segment by application :-

Mobile

PC

Game Consoles

