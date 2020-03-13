Microsoft to appoint a new science chief

Microsoft is replacing the leadership panel of its research wing after Harry Shum, the senior executive left the corporate last month.

The modification indicates Microsoft’s interest in a long period research efforts. Also in addition to joining parts of Microsoft Research under one person, the corporate is more tightly assimilating health care with the research group. The group was initially formed in 1991.

In November, Microsoft disclosed that Shum, the executive Vice president for AI and research at the company, would be leaving. Kevin Scott, who is the Microsoft’s technology chief, has occupied on Shum’s responsibilities. Shum left the organization in February. Eric Horvitz, a technical colleague and director of Microsoft Research Labs, is being promoted into the role of chief scientific officer, stated by a Microsoft spokesperson to CNBC in an email on Tuesday.

It is indeed one of its kind time where a Microsoft employee is receiving that title. Most of the most important technology companies don’t have one leader running health care. Instead, big companies like Google have a group under cloud, which is entirely different from its health product unit. The exclusion being Apple, which has been combining its efforts under functional chief Jeff Williams.