Metagenomics Sequencing Market 2020 to flow at a CAGR of 18% by 2028 by Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V.,PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Metagenomics Sequencing involves sequencing all DNA extracted from a sample followed by assembly of sequence reads or mapping them to a reference database followed by annotation of the genes. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the significant applications of this in various fields, the various initiatives and funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and the declining cost of sequencing.

The global Metagenomics Sequencing Market which projected at a CAGR 18% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Segmentation:

The global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-users and application.

On the basis of technology Metagenomic Sequencing Market is segmented into sequencing, bioinformatics, and others

On the basis of application, the global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is segmented into infectious diseases, environmental remediation, biotechnology, biofuel, ecology, agriculture, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, Metagenomic sequencing Market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and research institutes.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market includes Leading Key Players:

Some of the major key players operating in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. (UK), BGI Group (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), GENEWIZ (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Novogene Corporation (China), Zymo Research Corporation (US), NuGEN Technologies, Inc (US), IntegraGen SA (France), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), and DNAStar, Inc (US)

By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

South America

Key Questions Addressed In This Report:

What will the Metagenomic Sequencing Market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Metagenomic Sequencing Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market?

