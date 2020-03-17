Marvelous rise of AI for Radiology Market by 2027 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Medtronic, Microsoft, General Electric (GE) Company, Aidoc

Artificial intelligence in radiology is used to identify the onset of disease in early stage enabling to plan their treatment for long term needs. The technology can be used to analyze medical imaging solutions to identify most effective solution for acute abnormalities across the body. The global scope for the AI for Radiology sector has been analyzed and predicted for the forecast period of the 5 years.

Major Key player:

Medtronic

Microsoft

General Electric (GE) Company

Aidoc

Arterys

ai

Siemens AG

Intel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation by Radiology:

Mammography

Chest Imaging

Neurology

Colonography

Cardiovascular

Head CT Scan

Rest of the body

Market Segmentation by Technique:

X-rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Computer-aided Diagnosis

Clinical Decision Support

Quantitative Analysis Tools

Computer-aided Detection

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging AI for Radiology market trends and dynamics in the global market.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2027 in terms of value.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of disposable gloves) helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within AI for Radiology market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps understand the behavior of the market

