Lidl inaugurates a pub as part of its new supermarket concept

German discount supermarket chain Lidl has confirmed plans to build a pub at one of its new stores. Lidl has been gradually opening innovative supermarkets since the year 2015.

The supermarket’s application submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has plans for a £7 million concept store in Dundonald, Northern Ireland and in the planning application Lidl has proposed to convert a part of the store from retail use to public house.

The application would also see the creation of a new shop for the pub. Lidl has confirmed the application lodged to construct a licensed premise within the Dundonald store. The project of the Pub would be constructed separately from the main supermarket and it will have its own access and customer washrooms.

The new concept will offer the customers more space and will tend to have around 30 percent more staff to work. It is slightly swinging away from the “pile high, sell cheap” model. They will be building a bar and seating area for customers where they will be served alcohol.