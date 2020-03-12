Latest Report on Chatbot Adoption Market 2020 Giants Spending Is Going To Boom In 2028 | Apple, Baidu, CogniCor, Google, Facebook, Microsoft

The enterprise chatbot landscape is undergoing a significant shift, driven by the transformation to the digital workplace. Enterprise interest in chatbots is accelerating as a result of the need to deliver on the twin mandates of user experience and productivity. The chatbot landscape is now entering the third generation of technology evolution. The first- and second-generation chatbots focused on reducing manual intervention and providing cost efficiencies. In a leap forward, the third-generation chatbot leverages machine learning and automation to provide a marked increase in user experience and productivity. To realize adoption benefits, enterprises need to overcome siloed adoption and internal change resistance and clearly define the business case. Relatedly, they must devise a well-defined planning and implementation strategy to reap the benefits of chatbot adoption.

The global chatbot adoption market which projected US$ 1072.4 million out of 2020, is foreseen to achieve US$ +9475.1 million by 2028, developing at a CAGR of approximately +27.9% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2028.

Top Key Players:

Apple, Baidu, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, CogniCor, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Artificial Solutions, Botego, CodeBaby, Living Actor (Cantoche), Creative Virtual, CX Company, EasilyDo, IBM, Inbenta Technologies, Interactions, IPsoft, Ivee, Jibo, MindMeld, Next IT, Nuance.

Rendering to the report, the Global Chatbot Adoption Market is forecast to display a strong development over the tenure given. To give a clear and brief understanding, the market has been segmented based on different criteria. For an instance, in the vertical terms, the Global Chatbot Adoption Market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, defense, education, media and operators, and others.

