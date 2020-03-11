Latest Innovative Report on Telecom Service Assurance Market 2020-2027 Influencing Factors by Top Companies like Broadcom, Ericsson, HPE

Service assurance, in telecommunications, is the application of policies and processes by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) to ensure that services offered over networks meet a pre-defined service quality level for an optimal subscriber experience. The voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, need for high optimization & increased cost savings, and ability to measure the performance of a service & Quality of Service (QoS) have led to the increased demand for telecom service assurance solutions. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer huge market opportunities for TSA vendors. The Telecom Service Assurance Market is expected to reach +9% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027

Broadcom (CA Technologies) (US), Ericsson (Sweden), HPE (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Accenture (Ireland), Amdocs (US), Comarch S.A. ( Poland), Huawei (China), IBM (US), NETSCOUT (US), Spirent (UK), TEOCO (US), MYCOM OSI (UK), EXFO (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece)

The global Telecom Service Assurance market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Telecom Service Assurance Market Segment by Type,

On-Premises

Cloud

Telecom Service Assurance Market Segment by Application,

Professional services

Planning and consulting

Operations and maintenance

System integration

Managed services

Key points of Telecom Service Assurance Market Report

Telecom Service Assurance Market Overview and Scope

Classification by Product Type, Market Share by Type

Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application

Market Status and Prospect

Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate

Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin

Telecom Service Assurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Telecom Service Assurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.

