Know the Future Scope and Current Trends in E-prescribing Market 2020 with Top Leading Vendors General Electric Company, Epic Systems Corporation

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient. North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America. The E-prescribing Market is expected to reach +20% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027

Key Players in this E-prescribing Market are: –

General Electric Company, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Quality Systems, Inc.

The global E-prescribing market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

E-prescribing Market Segment by Type,

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

E-prescribing Market Segment by Application,

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of E-prescribing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

