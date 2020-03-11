Know the Future Opportunities and Current Trends in IoT in Aviation Market 2020 with Top Leading Vendors Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Wind River

IoT is a system of physical gadgets, sensors, and different machines consolidated into items and associated with the Internet for powerful correspondence of information. Growing deployment of IoT enabled infrastructure in the aviation industry is likely to drive the aviation IoT industry over the forecast period. Rise in demand for advanced technologies such as connected electronic flight bags and in-flight connectivity devices that need help from advanced data capture frameworks is likely to propel the demand for aviation IoT over the forecast period. The IoT in Aviation Market is expected to reach +21% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027.
Key Players in this IoT in Aviation Market are: –
Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Wind River (US), Cisco (US), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), SAP SE (Germany), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Blip System (Denmark).
The global market for the IoT in Aviation and the underlying industry are discussed in great depth in a market intelligence for the readers to understand better and get the clear picture about this market.
Across the globe, several regions have been considered to study some significant parameters of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed on the basis of various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users.
The IoT in Aviation study covers extensive analysis of product type:
- Airports
- Airlines
- MROs
- Manufacturers
Global IoT in Aviation market applications
- Ground Operations
- Passenger Processing
- Baggage Tracking
- Airport Maintenance
- Security & Surveillance
- Ground Handling
- Location-based Navigation & Alerts
- Passenger Experience
- Personalized Customer Service
- In-flight Communication
- Connected Cabin
- Asset Management
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of IoT in Aviation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.
Table of Contents
Global IoT in Aviation Market Research Report
Chapter 1 IoT in Aviation Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast
